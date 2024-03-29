IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Dictator talk’: Trump attacks judge’s daughter in Stormy Daniels hush money trial
March 29, 202408:39

Donald Trump’s attorneys are trying to have his Georgia election interference case thrown out on First Amendment grounds. Meanwhile, Trump has attacked his hush money trial judge’s daughter less than 24 hours after receiving a gag order for that case. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.March 29, 2024

