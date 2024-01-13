IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Bombshell allegation: Trump insider caught on tape plotting to kill Democratic congressmen with cop?

    Charlamagne Tha God: 'I may talk about Biden's shortcomings but Trump is the end of democracy'

  • ‘Hypocrisy’: Hunter Biden targeted for contempt charges by top GOPer who also defied subpoena

  • ‘Bizarre’: Trump's baseless rant fizzles at fraud trial that could cost him $370 million

  • ‘Normalization of crazy’: Trump's ‘absolute immunity’ coup defense compared to murderous dictators

  • 'Bitter': Christie slammed for hot mic banter belittling Haley, DeSantis as failed '24 campaign ends

  • Trump bound for the big house? Former Watergate prosecutor says 'presidential immunity' a no-go

  • 'Perverse': Trump's immunity argument could lead presidents to 'assassinate rivals' top Dem says

  • ‘Terrorist supporter Stefanik': Top Trump ally sparks outrage by taking Big Lie to next level

  • Not just Trump: Fox’s 'lies' stoked Jan. 6 for weeks media expert says

  • ‘Trump's lawyers don’t make sense’: Top Dem shreds twisted defense against insurrection charges

  • ‘Catastrophe’: After another Trump presidency we'd be less than a democracy top Dem says

  • Trump’s Colorado crossroads: Top Dem says Supreme Court appeal could undo Colorado ballot ban

  • Trump grift exposed? Dems say his businesses raked in $7.8 million from foreign governments while pres.

  • Joy: Alleged Trump coup bandits still at large in Congress

  • Exclusive: Palestinian American official quits Biden administration over Gaza strategy

  • ‘Idiots’: Officer electroshocked by Jan. 6 rioter slams Republicans claiming it was ‘inside job’

  • Message to Nikki Haley: ‘Civil War was about states’ rights to permit human slavery’

  • Big Lie bombshell: Man Trump hired to prove election fraud says he debunked it to Trump and Meadows

  • Maine secretary of state says Trump ineligible to appear on 2024 ballot

The Reidout

Bombshell allegation: Trump insider caught on tape plotting to kill Democratic congressmen with cop?

08:06

Mediaite released new alleged audio of Trump associate Roger Stone discussing the assassination of Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Jerry Nadler with an NYPD cop weeks before the 2020 election. NBC News has not authenticated or obtained the audio. Mediaite notes that the audio has been lightly edited to protect their source, who requested anonymity out of fear of repercussions from Stone. Stone has denied making these comments and told Mediaite before they published the audio that it was, "Total nonsense. I've never said anything of the kind. More AI manipulation."Jan. 13, 2024

Play All