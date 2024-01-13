Bombshell allegation: Trump insider caught on tape plotting to kill Democratic congressmen with cop?

Mediaite released new alleged audio of Trump associate Roger Stone discussing the assassination of Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Jerry Nadler with an NYPD cop weeks before the 2020 election. NBC News has not authenticated or obtained the audio. Mediaite notes that the audio has been lightly edited to protect their source, who requested anonymity out of fear of repercussions from Stone. Stone has denied making these comments and told Mediaite before they published the audio that it was, "Total nonsense. I've never said anything of the kind. More AI manipulation."Jan. 13, 2024