The Reidout

Trump’s Colorado crossroads: Top Dem says Supreme Court appeal could undo Colorado ballot ban

Donald Trump has been kicked off the primary ballot in Colorado and Maine. Trump has appealed both decisions. His Colorado case is set to be the first to go to the U.S. Supreme Court. Whether the Colorado Supreme Court decision to ban Trump from the ballot will possibly be enacted is discussed by Democratic Colorado Sec. of State Jena Griswold.Jan. 5, 2024

