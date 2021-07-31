Mystal: Who are the GOP congressman Trump reportedly said were going to help him steal the election?

In a major breaking story, we are learning new details of Donald Trump's reportedly unprecedented effort to nullify the results of a free and fair election. Just two weeks before the vote was certified by Congress, Trump allegedly pressured the Department of Justice to lie to the American public to declare that the 2020 election was 'corrupt.' Legal expert Elie Mystal and MSNBC analyst Glenn Kirschner join The ReidOut to discuss.July 31, 2021