    WaPo: DOJ has ‘significant’ evidence of possible Trump obstruction at Mar-a-Lago 

  • Schiff: McCarthy, Jordan ‘acting like criminal defense attorneys’ for Trump

  • Fingerprints and bench warrants: ‘Defendant’ Trump’s arraignment broken down by MSNBC’s Ari Melber

  • ‘Petrified’: Star witness Cohen on Trump nightmare of jail on eve of booking

  • Rep. Lofgren: Trump’s rhetoric is more over the top than pre Jan. 6

  • Trump arrives at Trump Tower in NYC ahead of arraignment

  • Trump's plane lands in New York ahead of arraignment

  • Trump legal team opposes cameras in court for arraignment

  • Trump boards flight to New York ahead of arraignment

  • Trump departs Mar-a-Lago for New York ahead of arraignment

  • Trump to deliver remarks Tuesday after arraignment

  • Peter Beinart: 'Soros-backed' is evoking a trope rooted in antisemitic history

  • Fmr. Rep. Holtzman: Trump-Stormy Daniels case isn’t 'trivial' – 'We had a cover-up'

  • DeSantis blasts Trump indictment, lashes out at DA Bragg

  • Judge Luttig: 'No end in sight' on democracy perils

  • History offers a bleak legal prognosis for Donald Trump

  • How to prosecute a prominent political figure with a hostile base of supporters

  • New York City increases security ahead of Trump arraignment

  • Lanny Davis: Evidence against Trump not about Michael Cohen’s testimony

  • What to expect from the prosecution of Donald Trump

The Reidout

Omarosa Manigault Newman: Donald Trump is terrified, doesn't look well

Donald Trump is approaching his arraignment in a Manhattan courtroom. "Yes, he is going to try to pivot and distract and make you all think that he's not upset or nervous, but Donald Trump is terrified,” Omarosa Manigault Newman tells Joy Reid. “I can just certainly tell by his telltale signs... he doesn't look well."April 4, 2023

