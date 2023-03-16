Cecile Richards on abortion pill case: 64 million women could lose access to medication abortion

In Texas, a judge appointed by Donald Trump heard arguments on Wednesday in a lawsuit that aims to force an abortion pill off the market. The medication was approved by the FDA more than 20 years ago. It has a safety record of over 99 percent. Its removal would mark the most damaging ruling to reproductive rights since Dobbs by blocking access to the pill nationwide, even in states where medication abortion is legal. Cecile Richards, co-chair of American Bridge and former president of Planned Parenthood, joins Joy Reid to discuss.March 16, 2023