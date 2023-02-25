IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Joy Reid: Pending abortion pill ruling by judge could bring U.S. closer to national abortion ban

    08:00
The Reidout

Joy Reid: Pending abortion pill ruling by judge could bring U.S. closer to national abortion ban

08:00

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke this morning ahead of a major decision expected any moment now out of Texas, where one Trump-appointed judge will rule on whether to ban the abortion pill, mifepristone, nationwide, in every state no matter red or blue, and upending the lives of millions of women. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Feb. 25, 2023

