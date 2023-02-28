Sen. Warren: We’re going to use every tool to keep abortion access available nationwide

In Texas, at any moment, we will hear a decision in what could be the most consequential ruling on abortion rights since the reversal of Roe v. Wade. One, single Trump-appointed judge will decide whether to ban the pill that accounts for more than half of all abortions nationwide. On Tuesday, Samuel Alito’s Supreme Court, which overturned Roe, will hear arguments on President Biden’s student loan cancellation plan, and ultimately decide the fate of 26 million borrowers. Sen. Elizabeth Warren joins Joy Reid on these issues and more, and the consequences of Donald Trump spending four years in office stacking the courts with conservative judges.Feb. 28, 2023