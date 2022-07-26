IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Journalist warns Trump going unpunished sends this message to future presidents on coup attempts

11:27

Donald Trump was apparently dogmatically opposed to criticizing his supporters who had ransacked the Capitol and threatened to assassinate the vice president, as evidenced in previously unreleased video revealed by the January 6th committee shows.July 26, 2022

