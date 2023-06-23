IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    If Trump is caught witness tampering 'he'll be running for GOP nomination from jail' expert says

    Trump is not the first president special counsel Jack Smith has prosecuted

  • Trump’s TV confessions pave path to prison: Jack Smith sends Trump his own interviews in new filing

  • Trump’s ‘prison nightmare’ comes to life: Convicts in similar cases go to prison

  • Breaking: Lawrence reads the filing of the evidence DOJ has against Trump

  • ‘Anything that incriminates him is admissible’: Expert on Trump implicating himself in interviews

  • Breaking: Trump team learns who will testify against Trump in classified documents case

  • 'An ungovernable client': Chatty Trump is a defense attorney's worst nightmare

  • Lawrence: Trump gave 3 different answers about Iran war plan document

  • Confession to prison? Trump implodes with ‘smoking gun admission’ in Jack Smith’s espionage case

  • Rep. Mike Turner: Trump ‘should stop talking’ about classified documents

  • Trump classified documents trial date set for August 14

  • Lawrence: Trump incriminated himself on Fox tonight

  • Magistrate judge rules on Trump’s handling of evidence in classified documents case

  • Velshi: This is What “Weaponization” Isn’t

  • Warnock: “What’s at stake is the basic principle of our system that no one is above the law.”

  • In 1974, Rep. Liz Holtzman knew a Nixon pardon would 'set a terrible precedent'

  • Velshi: Watergate Proved a Pardon is No Solution 

  • Reporter who sat behind Trump at arraignment: ‘I've never seen that kind of expression on Donald Trump before’

  • The Friday Nightcap: Trump federal indictment

If Trump is caught witness tampering 'he'll be running for GOP nomination from jail' expert says

Donald Trump and his legal team are reportedly getting their first look at some of the evidence gathered by special counsel Jack Smith. “I can assure you knowing Jack Smith that if he comes in he’s going to have to plead guilty to what he did,” MSNBC legal analyst Andrew Weissmann says of Walt Nauta possibly flipping to work with the Department of Justice, on The ReidOut with Joy Reid.June 23, 2023

