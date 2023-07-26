‘Complete lunatic’: Fmr. Trump WH aide blasts Navarro after ‘civil war’ threat

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Today, NBC News is reporting that Richard Donoghue, who served as acting deputy attorney general near the end of the Trump administration, has met with the special counsel's office, as an indictment related to Jan. 6 reportedly looms for Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Donald Trump ally Peter Navarro -- one of the authors of the alleged plan to steal the 2020 election -- is apparently blaming Democrats for the division in the country, while himself facing his third possible indictment. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.July 26, 2023

