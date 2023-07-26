‘Complete lunatic’: Fmr. Trump WH aide blasts Navarro after ‘civil war’ threat

- Now Playing
‘Complete lunatic’: Fmr. Trump WH aide blasts Navarro after ‘civil war’ threat10:13
- UP NEXT
‘They’re running against Trump but terrified of him’: Historian critiques GOP presidential field06:12
‘Here’s a cautionary tale’: Joy Reid on her image, voice being used in deep fake scam02:35
‘Table is set. Smith is ready to go’: Legal expert on special counsel and third Trump indictment08:23
‘This is sick stuff’: Julián Castro slams Texas razor wire river barrier targeting migrants06:40
‘It's a party of chaos’: Rep. Swalwell slams GOP as special counsel probes Jan. 6 ‘war room'11:43
‘Right-wing fantasy everybody's after them’: Expert on pro-vigilante song pulled from country TV07:43
Why was Trump aide William Russell asked to appear again before the grand jury?11:44
'The next Trump' will ‘weaponize federal government for revenge’ if elected 'Blowback' author says07:49
People are 'horrified' upon witnessing Palestinians living 'without basic rights' Beinart explains06:49
Rep. Swalwell slams McCarthy: 'Just because he is corrupt, doesn't mean prosecutors are corrupt'08:37
Rap video political ad hailing Marjorie Taylor Greene as 'Mayor of Magaville' called 'offensive'06:50
Trump is campaigning to establish ‘a presidential dictatorship’ historian Beschloss says10:23
Joy Reid: Republican 2024 presidential candidates ‘cannot read the room’ on voters’ priorities11:03
Joy Reid: To say it’s been a rough week for DeSantis is a massive understatement08:46
‘That boom you hear is Putin’s head exploding’: Fmr. NATO commander on Sweden, Finland joining08:56
‘Host of federal crimes Trump could be charged with’: Co-creator of Jan. 6 prosecution memorandum10:46
Pro-choice supporter who publicly called out Iowa GOP for proposed abortion ban slams bill passage10:02
‘Billionaire influence over Supreme Court is greater than legal influence’: Sen. Whitehouse07:46
‘All signs point to potential indictment’: Atlanta reporter on Georgia grand jury and Trump07:22
- Now Playing
‘Complete lunatic’: Fmr. Trump WH aide blasts Navarro after ‘civil war’ threat10:13
- UP NEXT
‘They’re running against Trump but terrified of him’: Historian critiques GOP presidential field06:12
‘Here’s a cautionary tale’: Joy Reid on her image, voice being used in deep fake scam02:35
‘Table is set. Smith is ready to go’: Legal expert on special counsel and third Trump indictment08:23
‘This is sick stuff’: Julián Castro slams Texas razor wire river barrier targeting migrants06:40
‘It's a party of chaos’: Rep. Swalwell slams GOP as special counsel probes Jan. 6 ‘war room'11:43
Play All