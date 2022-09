'This is an all hands on deck moment': Dem nominee for Georgia sec. of state warns of voter purges

Trump allies challenging voter eligibility in Georgia is denounced by Democratic nominee for Georgia secretary of state, St. Rep. Bee Nguyen. She tells voters to be extremely vigilant about being blocked from voting this election cycle, saying to Joy Reid, "This is an all hands on deck moment in which you've got to check your voter registration.”Sept. 6, 2022