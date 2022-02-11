Steele: I don’t want to hear another word about Clinton’s emails after Trump doc eating allegation
Donald Trump has been accused of eating torn up documents in the Oval Office according to a former White House aide, in addition to allegations that the former president tried to flush official documents down the toilet (which Trump denies), plus even more severe breaches of legal protocols. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Feb. 11, 2022
