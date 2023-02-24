IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sec. Buttigieg: Focus is accountability for corporations like Norfolk Southern to clean up mess

    12:00
  • UP NEXT

    Joy Reid: ‘National divorce’ suggested by Marjorie Taylor Greene would be disastrous for red states

    08:58

  • Rep. Barbara Lee on Senate run: I've gotten the job done for the community and state

    06:31

  • Putin could walk out at any minute if his ego would let him: Former State Dept. official

    09:15

  • Did Georgia grand jury recommend charging Trump? ‘I'd bet yes,' legal expert says

    08:55

  • Rep. Raskin: Tucker Carlson is a pro-Putin, pro-Orbán, pro-autocrat propagandist

    06:32

  • Ali Velshi on Biden’s visit to Kyiv: If you watched today, you watched history

    11:34

  • ‘It exposes what we thought we knew’: Expert on Dominion v. Fox $1.6 billion defamation suit

    11:13

  • ‘Fetterman being open about this is amazing’: Fmr. Sen. Boxer praises honesty on his depression

    08:35

  • Will Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis indict Trump? ‘We just don’t know’ expert says

    10:43

  • David Jolly slams GOP assertion that parents, kids are under attack: 'No they are not'

    07:01

  • Students threatening lawsuit over Florida AP African American studies ban call out DeSantis admin.

    07:42

  • ‘I call him Baby Trump’: Sharpton on protesting DeSantis administration's blocking of Black history

    08:18

  • ‘It shouldn’t take a subpoena’: Pence slammed for not briefing legal authorities regarding Jan. 6

    04:14

  • Twitter whistleblower: We have seen this direct tie between speech and violence

    06:32

  • Father of Parkland shooting victim slams Florida GOP for permitless carry bill

    07:14

  • Jackson, MS mayor on bill to create separate white-appointed court system for majority-Black city

    06:31

  • Environmental expert on Ohio train derailment: We continue to create sacrifice zones across America

    11:59

  • ‘Genuine anger, outrage’: 300 Alabama high school students say Black history program was censored

    07:01

  • Legal expert: I’m sure Pence knew part of Jan. 6 plot was to stop electoral count

    12:00

The Reidout

Sec. Buttigieg: Focus is accountability for corporations like Norfolk Southern to clean up mess

12:00

In East Palestine, Ohio on Thursday federal officials spoke about what caused the toxic train derailment there three weeks ago. The chair of the National Transportation Safety Board pointed to an overheating wheel bearing as a reason for the Norfolk Southern railway derailment, noting that the crew had received an alert and tried to stop the train before it jumped off the tracks. The report was released as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was on the ground in East Palestine, getting a first-hand look at the damage, as residents from the community continued to demand answers. Sec. Buttigieg joins Joy Reid with more.Feb. 24, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Sec. Buttigieg: Focus is accountability for corporations like Norfolk Southern to clean up mess

    12:00
  • UP NEXT

    Joy Reid: ‘National divorce’ suggested by Marjorie Taylor Greene would be disastrous for red states

    08:58

  • Rep. Barbara Lee on Senate run: I've gotten the job done for the community and state

    06:31

  • Putin could walk out at any minute if his ego would let him: Former State Dept. official

    09:15

  • Did Georgia grand jury recommend charging Trump? ‘I'd bet yes,' legal expert says

    08:55

  • Rep. Raskin: Tucker Carlson is a pro-Putin, pro-Orbán, pro-autocrat propagandist

    06:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All