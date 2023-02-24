Sec. Buttigieg: Focus is accountability for corporations like Norfolk Southern to clean up mess

In East Palestine, Ohio on Thursday federal officials spoke about what caused the toxic train derailment there three weeks ago. The chair of the National Transportation Safety Board pointed to an overheating wheel bearing as a reason for the Norfolk Southern railway derailment, noting that the crew had received an alert and tried to stop the train before it jumped off the tracks. The report was released as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was on the ground in East Palestine, getting a first-hand look at the damage, as residents from the community continued to demand answers. Sec. Buttigieg joins Joy Reid with more.Feb. 24, 2023