Trans Montana St. Rep. Zooey Zephyr calls out state house GOP for barring her from House chamber

Trans Montana St. Rep. Zooey Zephyr, who is a Democrat, discusses the state house GOP barring her from the House chamber for the remainder of the session after she spoke out against a measure to restrict gender affirming care in the state. "Behind the scenes Republicans are expressing they wished that the far-right contingent of their party didn't push this, but they're afraid of being primaried,” Montana’s first transgender legislator tells Joy Reid.April 27, 2023