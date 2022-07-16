IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Malcolm Nance: The Ukrainians are going to win. I'll see you on Victory Over Russia Day

    06:54
  • UP NEXT

    WNBA shows up for Brittney Griner

    04:32

  • Amb. Michael McFaul: Bout is a ‘big criminal,’ U.S. ‘should get all of these Americans out in return’

    03:35

  • Brother of Paul Whelan: U.S. Government ‘uncoordinated in how they deal with wrongful detentions’

    06:43

  • Brittney Griner’s WNBA coach reacts to Cherelle Griner’s call with President Biden: ‘Fantastic news.’

    11:30

  • Rev. Al Sharpton: Brittney Griner 'should not be a political pawn for anybody'

    07:11

  • Adm. Stavridis: Putin is turning Russia ‘into a terrorist state that takes hostages’

    02:59

  • Amb. McFaul supports U.S.-Russia prisoner swap: ‘I would take that trade.’

    04:22

  • Petro Poroshenko praises Biden, Congress, and says Ukraine needs more weapons

    05:40

  • Why Brittney Griner's arrest is about much more than Brittney Griner

    08:18

  • Nicolle Wallace on executive producing "Ukraine: Answering the Call” to raise awareness and funds

    05:54

  • U.S. announces $820 million in aid to Ukraine

    03:10

  • Adm. Stavridis: Russia showing us they are a terrorist state

    10:14

  • 'As long as it takes': Biden pledges to support Ukraine

    10:03

  • Adm. Stavridis: ‘It’s a very good day for NATO’

    06:52

  • John Kirby: Finland, Sweden joining NATO direct outcome of Putin's threats

    05:07

  • How will Dems step it up for abortion?

    11:11

  • West has to be clear about red lines in Ukraine, says analyst

    06:45

  • Adm. Stavridis: Ukraine shopping center strike ‘might have been stopped’ with US missile defense systems

    05:24

  • Engel: Zelenskyy says situation in Ukraine is critical

    05:07

The Reidout

Malcolm Nance: The Ukrainians are going to win. I'll see you on Victory Over Russia Day

06:54

The threat of America faces from the far right is detailed in the new book, ‘They Want to Kill Americans: The Militias, Terrorists, and Deranged Ideology of the Trump Insurgency,’ by Malcolm Nance, Executive Director of the Terror Asymmetrics Project, and who is currently on leave from the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine. Malcolm Nance joins Joy Reid on his new book, and how he believes Ukraine will win its war against Russia’s unprovoked aggression.July 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Malcolm Nance: The Ukrainians are going to win. I'll see you on Victory Over Russia Day

    06:54
  • UP NEXT

    WNBA shows up for Brittney Griner

    04:32

  • Amb. Michael McFaul: Bout is a ‘big criminal,’ U.S. ‘should get all of these Americans out in return’

    03:35

  • Brother of Paul Whelan: U.S. Government ‘uncoordinated in how they deal with wrongful detentions’

    06:43

  • Brittney Griner’s WNBA coach reacts to Cherelle Griner’s call with President Biden: ‘Fantastic news.’

    11:30

  • Rev. Al Sharpton: Brittney Griner 'should not be a political pawn for anybody'

    07:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All