Malcolm Nance: The Ukrainians are going to win. I'll see you on Victory Over Russia Day

The threat of America faces from the far right is detailed in the new book, ‘They Want to Kill Americans: The Militias, Terrorists, and Deranged Ideology of the Trump Insurgency,’ by Malcolm Nance, Executive Director of the Terror Asymmetrics Project, and who is currently on leave from the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine. Malcolm Nance joins Joy Reid on his new book, and how he believes Ukraine will win its war against Russia’s unprovoked aggression.July 16, 2022