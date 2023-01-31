IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Retired commissioner: 40% of Memphis budget goes into policing, recruiting young officers

07:46

Tyre Nichols' death and the police chief responsible for hyper-aggressive police units with names like "SCORPION" and "Red Dog” are examined in the wake of the Memphis police special unit being deactivated after some of its members fatally beat Nichols. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Jan. 31, 2023

