Chairman of Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe calls Thanksgiving ‘day of mourning’ for Indigenous community

Thanksgiving is an annual holiday celebrated by many Americans, but not all. This year marks 400 years since English pilgrims and the Eastern Wampanoags allegedly sat down and broke bread. Washington Post reporter Dana Hedgpeth and Brian Weeden, Chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, join Joy Reid on Thanksgiving being a ‘day of mourning’ for the Indigenous community.Nov. 25, 2021