Texts show wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas urged election overthrow to Mark Meadows

Two high-ranking prosecutors leading the Manhattan District Attorney's investigation into Donald Trump abruptly resigned about a month ago, after the newly-elected DA indicated that he had doubts about moving forward with a case against Trump. Now, The New York Times has published the resignation letter of one of these attorneys, special assistant district attorney Mark Pomerantz, who believes the former president is “guilty of numerous felony violations of the penal law.” MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner joins Joy Reid on this development, plus in a separate case, texts showing that Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, promoted somehow keeping Donald Trump in office after President Biden was elected to the former president’s chief of staff.March 25, 2022