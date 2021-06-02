Joy thanks Texas Democratic caucus chair who organized voting bill walkout for ‘fighting for our democracy’03:32
Texas Democrats on Sunday stirred up some 'good trouble' in the iconic words of the late Rep. John Lewis, staging a last ditch walkout in order to prevent a vote from being held on a Draconian, new voting bill in the state legislature. Texas State Rep. Chris Turner, the Democratic caucus chair who organized the walkout, joins Joy Reid on some of what is needed next in the voting rights fight.