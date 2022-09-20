IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

The Reidout

Activist slams 'mean spiritedness' of leaders allegedly transporting migrants under false pretenses

08:01

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continues to boast about flying Texas migrants to Martha's Vineyard. Yet, state records show that his administration paid an aviation company $615,000 dollars from the "relocation program of unauthorized aliens," via the Florida Department of Transportation, which received $12 million dollars in state funding for the program. Democrats say this is a violation of Florida state law. Joy Reid and her panel discuss this and other new details about this inhumane political theater that many are calling illegal, in addition to being unethical.Sept. 20, 2022

