‘The blood of these children is on the hands of Texas Republicans’: Texas St. Rep. Crockett

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rejecting calls for a special legislative session on gun violence in the wake of the Uvalde shooting is slammed by Texas St. Rep. Jasmine Crockett. “The blood of these children is on the hands of Republicans in the state of Texas, period,” Texas St. Rep. Crockett, who is also a Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress, tells Joy Reid. Brandon Wolf, Pulse Nightclub shooting survivor and press secretary for Equality Florida, also joins The ReidOut to discuss the heartbreaking calls to action on gun violence from survivors and family members of victims from recent mass shootings who testified before Congress today.June 9, 2022