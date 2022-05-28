‘For 1 hour and 20 minutes he was inside that school alive’: Yasmin Vossoughian reports from Uvalde

The Texas elementary school shooting timeline shows that the shooter was in Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School for one hour and 20 minutes alive, Yasmin Vossoughian reports. Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez joins Joy Reid on this tragic mass shooting that left at least 19 children and two teachers dead.May 28, 2022