Just-impeached TX AG Paxton sued Dem stronghold in 2020 to block use of universal mail-in ballots

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was impeached by a majority of Democrats and his fellow Republicans over Memorial Day Weekend. The articles of impeachment include charges of abuse of office, adultery, bribery, and unethical behavior. He also successfully sued the state's most-populous county, Harris County, which happens to be heavily Democratic, to prevent it from using universal mail-in ballots in 2020. The Texas legislature trying to take control of elections in this Democratic stronghold today is discussed by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas and Texas politics expert Matthew Dowd on The ReidOut with Joy Reid.June 1, 2023