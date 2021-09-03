Barbara Boxer: Wake up America. This is a full-throated overturning of Roe

The new Texas abortion law has no exceptions for incest or rape, and deputizes private citizens as bounty hunters searching for anyone who performed or helped a woman get an abortion after a six-week period, before most women even know they are pregnant. Former Sen. Barbara Boxer, legal expert Elie Mystal, and journalist Errin Haines join Joy Reid to discuss how the conservative Supreme Court that made the decision not to block this law came into being, and how the Biden administration can counter it to ensure the constitutional medical rights of Texas women.Sept. 3, 2021