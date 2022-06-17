Joy Reid: It seems Eastman knew his plan was unconstitutional, illegal, unprecedented

Sen. Warnock asks ‘all remain vigilant’ as America grapples with Jan. 606:43
- Now Playing
Joy Reid: It seems Eastman knew his plan was unconstitutional, illegal, unprecedented11:31
- UP NEXT
Expert reveals what President Biden and the Democrats can do about gas prices07:00
Rep. Loudermilk should be ‘affirmatively sharing all the information he can’ expert says11:01
Legal expert on why he believes Trump understood his actions were ‘illegal and corrupt’09:32
Rep. Raskin on William Barr: Just telling the truth doesn't make you a hero10:22
Former Watergate prosecutor: We saw compelling evidence Trump knew it was a big lie10:14
White House Press Sec. Jean-Pierre on President Biden taking executive actions on gun reform08:36
Mystal: GOP congressman who sought Trump pardons knew there would be legal consequences03:48
Legal expert: Jan. 6 was a scheme not a crowd that spun out of control05:58
Rep. Aguilar: 'A lot of connection' between Trump, Oath Keepers, Proud Boys during presidency10:07
‘The blood of these children is on the hands of Texas Republicans’: Texas St. Rep. Crockett11:59
Warren wants Biden admin. ‘all hands on deck' for 'five alarm fire’ supporting reproductive rights06:38
Buffalo shooting victim’s daughter: ‘We have a Congress that does not see humanity’08:22
‘Why is Fox going to extraordinary lengths to hide Jan. 6 hearings?’ expert asks11:36
LA mayor candidate Bass calls out billionaire opponent Caruso as recent former Republican06:57
Joy Reid: We have a political party selling demographic panic, rage, and alienation10:26
Legal expert outlines ‘multiple reasons Peter Navarro doesn't have executive privilege claim’07:31
‘The entire world needs to see who's responsible’ for blocking gun reform Rep. Mondaire Jones says11:32
This is the most conservative thing on earth, keeping our children alive: Historian on gun control08:00
Sen. Warnock asks ‘all remain vigilant’ as America grapples with Jan. 606:43
- Now Playing
Joy Reid: It seems Eastman knew his plan was unconstitutional, illegal, unprecedented11:31
- UP NEXT
Expert reveals what President Biden and the Democrats can do about gas prices07:00
Rep. Loudermilk should be ‘affirmatively sharing all the information he can’ expert says11:01
Legal expert on why he believes Trump understood his actions were ‘illegal and corrupt’09:32
Rep. Raskin on William Barr: Just telling the truth doesn't make you a hero10:22
Play All