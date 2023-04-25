TN St. Reps. Justin Jones, Gloria Johnson and Justin Pearson on meeting with Biden on gun reform

The Tennessee Three, State Representatives Justin Jones, Gloria Johnson, and Justin J. Pearson, met with President Biden at the White House on Monday. Their visit comes just days after the Tennessee legislature ended a session filled with undemocratic assaults on drag performances, Democratic members and the Nashville metro council. Justin Jones, Gloria Johnson, and Justin J. Pearson join Joy Reid on discussing gun control with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.April 25, 2023