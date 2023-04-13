Tennessee St. Rep. Justin Pearson: We will hold legislature accountable for ending gun violence

Tennessee St. Rep. Justin Pearson was reappointed to his duly elected position on Wednesday by the Shelby County Commission to represent the citizens of District 86. His return comes less than a week after Tennessee state house speaker Cameron Sexton fast-tracked the extraordinary punishment of expulsion, not deployed since the 1800s, after Pearson supported a student-led gun reform protest in the state capitol. Newly reinstated Tennessee St. Rep. Justin Pearson joins Joy Reid to discuss his future plans.April 13, 2023