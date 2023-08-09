‘Like folks in Montgomery': TN St. Rep. Jones resolves to regain stripped committee assignments

Tennessee St. Rep. Justin Jones won back his seat in a special election on Thursday, along with his colleague Justin J. Pearson. When Jones and Pearson were expelled in April after leading gun reform chants on the floor of the Tennessee State House, Jones was stripped of his committees. Now that he has won back his seat, Jones is asking for his committee assignments back. Tennessee St. Rep. Justin Jones joins Joy Reid on being represented by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder in this effort.Aug. 9, 2023