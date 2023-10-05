IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Absurd, unconstitutional, illegal’: Tennessee St. Rep. Jones sues TN House speaker over expulsion

06:57

Tennessee St. Rep. Justin Jones is suing Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton and the state of Tennessee over his expulsion in April, alleging that his expulsion and the new rules implemented in the Tennessee statehouse are unconstitutional and illegal. Tennessee St. Rep. Justin Jones joins Joy Reid with more saying, "This is about challenging authoritarianism... It's about absurd, unconstitutional behavior, and illegal behavior from the speaker that should trouble us all."Oct. 5, 2023

