'You can't bring a small sign but you can bring a gun': TN St. Rep. Justin Jones on new House rules

The Tennessee House voted in a special session on Monday to approve rules appearing to limit free speech and peaceful protest. The Republican majority approved new rules of order, which seem to be aimed at preventing protests like the one led by Democratic Representatives Justin Jones, Justin Pearson, and Gloria Johnson, the same GOP that expelled Jones and Pearson after they demanded gun reform with Johnson. Tennessee St. Rep. Justin Jones joins Joy Reid to discuss.Aug. 22, 2023

