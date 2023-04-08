‘They break rules every day’: Tennessee Black Caucus chair calls out GOP hypocrisy on expulsions

The Tennessee House GOP expelling two young, Black men who are Democrats is called out as hypocritical by Tennessee Black Caucus chair, St. Rep. Sam McKenzie. "To have our two youngest African-American members expelled for a rules violation--a five-to-ten second rules violation--is asinine when they break the rules every day,” St. Rep. McKenzie tells Joy Reid. Tennessee St. Rep. John Ray Clemmons also joins The ReidOut on MSNBC to discuss.April 8, 2023