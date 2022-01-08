Mary Trump: Donald Trump has found people weaker than he is whom he can bend to his will
10:56
Share this -
copied
Ted Cruz walking back calling the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection a ‘terrorist attack’ is slammed by Joy Reid and her panel, who question what kind of hold Donald Trump has on the Republican Party.Jan. 8, 2022
Now Playing
Mary Trump: Donald Trump has found people weaker than he is whom he can bend to his will
10:56
UP NEXT
Rep. Clyburn: Manchin is very proud of record, won’t sully it by blocking voting rights
08:00
Rep. Pressley: White supremacy perpetuated the Big Lie ultimately resulting in Jan. 6 insurrection
07:42
Joy Reid: Jan. 6 images remind us how fragile our democracy remains
11:27
Joy Reid to Merrick Garland: Nothing ideological about today's threats to our democracy? Really?
09:53
Joy Reid: On eve of Capitol insurrection the Big Lie continues to threaten our democracy