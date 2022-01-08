IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Mary Trump: Donald Trump has found people weaker than he is whom he can bend to his will

The Reidout

Mary Trump: Donald Trump has found people weaker than he is whom he can bend to his will

Ted Cruz walking back calling the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection a ‘terrorist attack’ is slammed by Joy Reid and her panel, who question what kind of hold Donald Trump has on the Republican Party.Jan. 8, 2022

