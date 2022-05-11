IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ted Cruz slammed by father of former Marine released by Russia for lack of support

The Reidout

Ted Cruz slammed by father of former Marine released by Russia for lack of support

The father of Trevor Reed, who was recently returned to the U.S. after being held in Russia, gave an interview to the Dallas Morning News where he praised all the lawmakers -- both Republicans and Democrats -- who helped bring his son home. But, Sen. Ted Cruz was singled out for his lack of support. Joy Reid breaks it down and weighs in.May 11, 2022

    Ted Cruz slammed by father of former Marine released by Russia for lack of support

