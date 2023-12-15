'This country needs to know whether one of it’s candidates for president is a convicted felon'

On Wednesday, The Supreme Court agreed to hear a case that will consider whether January 6th rioters can be charged with obstructing an official proceeding. This decision could delay Special Counsel Jack Smith’s election interference case against Donald Trump, as obstruction is one of the four counts brought against the former President. Melissa Murray joins Joy Reid to discuss. Dec. 15, 2023