    Rep. Pressley to Supreme Court: Uphold law authorizing Biden's student loan forgiveness program

The Reidout

Rep. Pressley to Supreme Court: Uphold law authorizing Biden's student loan forgiveness program

Advocates for President Biden's student loan forgiveness program are still holding onto hope, even as it appears that the conservative-majority Supreme Court seems poised to sink the program after a day of heated arguments. Rep. Ayanna Pressley joins Joy Reid to discuss saying, "The president clearly has the legal authority, and I need the Supreme Court to uphold the law."March 1, 2023

