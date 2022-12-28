Julián Castro: It says something about Greg Abbott that he’s willing to be this mean

Today, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Trump-era Covid policy that allows border officials to turn away asylum-seekers -- otherwise known as Title 42 -- will remain in effect for the time being. One of the states petitioning to keep Title 42 in place was Texas, whose governor, Greg Abbott, warned of " total chaos," if the policy ended. The same Greg Abbott who apparently spent the holiday weekend dialing up the cruelty in yet another political stunt. MSNBC Political Analyst and former HUD Secretary Julián Castro joins The ReidOut to discuss.Dec. 28, 2022