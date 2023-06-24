‘We're ruled by a minority of a minority’: Columnist on abortion rights 1 year after Roe overturned

The Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization that the right to an abortion is not constitutionally protected, one year ago on Saturday. The ruling overturned Roe v. Wade, the law of the land for 50 years, and remains as unpopular as ever. Yet the Republican Party apparently insists on ignoring that voter sentiment. Ali Velshi in for Joy Reid and our panel discuss.June 24, 2023