IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court’s ability to police itself ‘has already proven to be false’ Elie Mystal says

    08:53
  • UP NEXT

    Proud Boys went into Jan. 6 ‘committed to carrying out violence’ Rep. Swalwell says

    10:29

  • 'You get re-victimized when telling story over and over': Legal expert on E. Jean Carroll testimony

    07:25

  • ‘The Trump team sees Pence going in as end of investigation’: Hugo Lowell

    11:04

  • Joy Reid: Will Fox stick with brand of white supremacist and Kremlin talking points post-Carlson?

    10:55

  • Trans Montana St. Rep. Zooey Zephyr calls out state house GOP for barring her from House chamber

    08:35

  • Biden’s ‘optimistic view of country’ a plus for re-election bid: NBC News White House correspondent

    11:04

  • Florida St. Sen. Jones on DeSantis: ‘People see this extremism is not helping anyone’

    05:10

  • TN St. Reps. Justin Jones, Gloria Johnson and Justin Pearson on meeting with Biden on gun reform

    08:13

  • Tucker Carlson undermined democracy through 'enormous platform' Lincoln Project senior advisor says

    11:14

  • ‘Even Trump knows abortion issue is kryptonite’ for GOP politics expert says

    06:42

  • Supreme Court justices ‘at each other’s throats’ as abortion pill access upheld legal expert says

    11:01

  • Supreme Court temporarily upholds access to abortion pill

    00:50

  • Bipartisan Mission Democracy PAC aims to stop far-right members of Congress in their home districts

    07:02

  • 'This is Republicans voting to invade kids' locker rooms': Swalwell slams transgender sports ban

    10:06

  • We could see ‘first step towards national abortion ban’ with abortion pill ruling activist says

    07:06

  • Ex-Fox producer’s lawyer alleges ‘chauvinism, misogyny’ behind-the-scenes on Tucker Carlson's show

    10:55

  • ‘Even staunch Republicans say he's got to be stopped’: Nikki Fried on DeSantis, his war with Disney

    05:39

  • Ralph Yarl’s aunt on his recovery: He's loving the love he's getting from everyone

    08:11

  • Dominion Voting Systems lead attorney: Today really was a day of vindication, a little bittersweet

    04:47

The Reidout

Supreme Court’s ability to police itself ‘has already proven to be false’ Elie Mystal says

08:53

We examine the reported corruption of many in the right-wing Supreme Court majority, and the questions their actions raise about the credibility of the Court. Sen. Mazie Hirono joins Joy Reid on what can be done.April 29, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court’s ability to police itself ‘has already proven to be false’ Elie Mystal says

    08:53
  • UP NEXT

    Proud Boys went into Jan. 6 ‘committed to carrying out violence’ Rep. Swalwell says

    10:29

  • 'You get re-victimized when telling story over and over': Legal expert on E. Jean Carroll testimony

    07:25

  • ‘The Trump team sees Pence going in as end of investigation’: Hugo Lowell

    11:04

  • Joy Reid: Will Fox stick with brand of white supremacist and Kremlin talking points post-Carlson?

    10:55

  • Trans Montana St. Rep. Zooey Zephyr calls out state house GOP for barring her from House chamber

    08:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All