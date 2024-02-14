IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Voters brave snow to pick alleged 'serial liar' George Santos’ replacement in NY special election

    Trump’s bombshell move pays off? Supreme Court responds to his request to hold 'immunity' smackdown

    ‘Trampling on Constitution for political gain’: Homeland Security sec. responds to his impeachment

  • 'Old man that could trigger World War III': Trump invites Russia to attack NATO allies

  • 'There will be no Gaza': Palestinian policy expert slams U.S. policy toward Israel and Gaza

  • ‘Enough is enough’: Top Dem begs America to call out GOP 'dysfunction' on immigration

  • ‘Outrageous’: Special counsel report on Biden and classified docs like a 'hit job' made for Fox

  • ‘Lawbreaking to sit on case where you don’t belong’: Will Thomas recuse in Trump ballot ban case?

  • ‘It’s up to states’: Top Dem defends Colorado’s right to keep Trump off ballot despite Supreme Court

  • ‘Supreme Court doesn’t want to do the right thing’: Top Dem slams Colorado ballot ban questioning

  • ‘Trump’s not prepared’: Trump’s massive legal load looms post 'absolute immunity' smack down

  • 'President Trump has become citizen Trump': Absolute immunity claim smacked down by appeals court

  • Sexyy Red fact check: Democrats made the stimulus checks happen, not Trump

  • ‘Basically a cult’: Trump's MAGA Republicans slammed for vowing to block immigration reform bill

  • 'More airstrikes and Tomahawk missiles': How U.S. may continue targeting Iran-backed militia groups

  • ‘Iranian proxies’ targeted in over 85 U.S. strikes in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for drone deaths

  • Trump focus group bombshell: PA Trump women voters says he's not to blame for Roe being overturned

  • ‘Reverse French Revolution?': Trump supporters donate millions for his legal bills, wife's fashion

  • 'You can't have engaged in insurrection': Fmr. GOP gov. asks Supreme Court to keep Trump off ballot

  • Trump bombshell $370 million fine in New York civil fraud case could be decided soon

Trump’s bombshell move pays off? Supreme Court responds to his request to hold 'immunity' smackdown

The Supreme Court has responded to Donald Trump’s request to put a hold on last week’s DC Circuit court ruling rejecting his immunity claim. Chief Justice John Roberts is giving the special counsel one week to respond to Trump’s request, though it is unlikely that Jack Smith’s team will need that long. Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, MSNBC legal analyst and host of the "Justice Matters" podcast, joins The ReidOut to discuss.Feb. 14, 2024

