Trump’s bombshell move pays off? Supreme Court responds to his request to hold 'immunity' smackdown

The Supreme Court has responded to Donald Trump’s request to put a hold on last week’s DC Circuit court ruling rejecting his immunity claim. Chief Justice John Roberts is giving the special counsel one week to respond to Trump’s request, though it is unlikely that Jack Smith’s team will need that long. Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, MSNBC legal analyst and host of the "Justice Matters" podcast, joins The ReidOut to discuss.Feb. 14, 2024