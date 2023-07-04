IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

The Reidout

SCOTUS 'religious freedom' ruling was 'completely based on a hypothetical' Joy Reid explains

11:26

The Supreme Court religious freedom ruling being based on a hypothetical dispute is being questioned on its legality by critics. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.July 4, 2023

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

