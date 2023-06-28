Katyal: Supreme Court ruling ‘put nail in coffin' of 'independent state legislature theory'

The Supreme Court rejected the “independent state legislature” theory in "Moore v. Harper," a case about North Carolina's congressional map, on Tuesday in a 6 to 3 ruling. Retired federal judge Michael Luttig -- who told Mike Pence that he could not sway the election for Donald Trump -- called this case, "The most significant case in the history of our nation for American democracy." Judge Luttig served as co-counsel to Neal Katyal, who argued against the theory before the Court. Neal Katyal joins Joy Reid to discuss.June 28, 2023