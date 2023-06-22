‘Our courts should have ethics’: Booker slams Alito's reported luxury fishing trip with billionaire

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito reportedly went to Alaska for a lavish fishing trip with conservative hedge fund billionaire Paul Singer, a new investigation from ProPublica alleges about the 2008 trip. Alito rode to Alaska on Singer's private jet, which was not included in Alito's financial disclosure forms as required by law. In the years that followed, cases involving Paul Singer’s hedge fund came before the court at least ten times, and Alito never recused himself. Sen. Cory Booker, member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, joins Joy Reid to discuss.June 22, 2023