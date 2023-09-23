'DOJ and Congress need to investigate this man': Expert calls for ethics probe into Clarence Thomas

‘It’s going to save lives’: Frost on sparking first White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention06:52
- Now Playing
'DOJ and Congress need to investigate this man': Expert calls for ethics probe into Clarence Thomas10:34
- UP NEXT
‘It’s radical, reckless, ridiculous’: Veteran slams Tuberville’s blockade of military promotions05:58
'Dangerous for America': Warren slams GOP enabling Tuberville to block critical military promotions09:26
‘They know no shame’: House GOP slammed for spreading misinformation at AG Garland hearing08:50
‘She is most credible witness I've seen’: Raskin on Hutchinson allegations that Giuliani groped her10:49
'Going day by day to survive': McCarthy called out as being on verge of losing speakership07:21
Joy Reid: Biden has improved America's world standing, Trump threatens to blow it up all over again09:56
‘Prosecutors will hang him with his own words’: Expert baffled by Trump contradicting legal team10:36
‘Don't feel bad for Kevin McCarthy’: David Jolly slams McCarthy ceding power to radical GOP fringe06:56
'I lost my right eye in the bombing': Birmingham bombing survivor, sister of victim 60 years later06:41
‘He'll be in something of a straight jacket’: Expert on Jack Smith seeking 'narrow' Trump gag order11:58
Expert: 'If Hunter's last name wasn't Biden it's very unlikely these charges would've been brought'07:32
‘Repugnant’: McConnell blasted for ignoring Romney’s Jan. 6 warning calling Trump the 'instigator'11:06
‘This is a GOP run by Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene’: Rep. Robert Garcia on Biden impeachment10:24
Mother of Uvalde shooting victim wants ‘to send message’ to Congress via powerful gun reform event07:19
Joy: Religious extremism mixed with white nationalism is straining our democracy to breaking point05:38
Joy Reid calls out the Republicans who use 'Christian values to justify their extremist policies'06:20
'It'll be the end of the Republican Party': Raskin on why some Dems want House GOP to impeach Biden07:31
'Any motion they can think of': Trump lawyers' possible Mar-a-Lago docs pre-trial tactics critiqued07:56
‘It’s going to save lives’: Frost on sparking first White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention06:52
- Now Playing
'DOJ and Congress need to investigate this man': Expert calls for ethics probe into Clarence Thomas10:34
- UP NEXT
‘It’s radical, reckless, ridiculous’: Veteran slams Tuberville’s blockade of military promotions05:58
'Dangerous for America': Warren slams GOP enabling Tuberville to block critical military promotions09:26
‘They know no shame’: House GOP slammed for spreading misinformation at AG Garland hearing08:50
‘She is most credible witness I've seen’: Raskin on Hutchinson allegations that Giuliani groped her10:49
Play All