    Elie Mystal: Justice Thomas is lone dissenter on issues that may implicate his wife in Jan. 6

Elie Mystal: Justice Thomas is lone dissenter on issues that may implicate his wife in Jan. 6

With the Supreme Court's approval rating at a new low, Justice Clarence Thomas last fall defended the court against the growing criticism that it has become too politicized. Meanwhile, Thomas is married to someone who is extremely politically active on the far right--Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas, an American attorney and conservative activist. Legal expert Elie Mystal joins Joy Reid with his analysis.Jan. 22, 2022

