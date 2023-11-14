IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Giant waste of time': Mystal on specifics in Supreme Court's new code of conduct

The Reidout

‘Giant waste of time’: Mystal on specifics in Supreme Court’s new code of conduct

The Supreme Court has issued a code of conduct, after a series of ethics scandals, that is specific to the SCOTUS justices. "This is not worth the paper it is printed on,” Elie Mystal, justice correspondent for The Nation, tells Joy Reid. “It is like erecting a dam with a chain link fence. It's a giant waste of time for everybody."Nov. 14, 2023

    ‘Giant waste of time’: Mystal on specifics in Supreme Court’s new code of conduct

