IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump 'wants' courtroom banishment? Judge's anger, bad boy antics help poll numbers expert says

    11:59
  • Now Playing

    Trump-appointed Supreme Court 'nepo baby'? Why fishy case is ammo for his mom's small gov. gospel

    06:29
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s ‘fascist agenda’ has ‘blessing’ of evangelicals wanting Euro-American ethnostate expert says

    10:38

  • ‘Trump's MAGA extremists still grip GOP’: Top Dem on doomsday results in Iowa for Haley, DeSantis

    07:26

  • Bombshell allegation: Trump insider caught on tape plotting to kill Democratic congressmen with cop?

    08:06

  • Charlamagne Tha God: 'I may talk about Biden's shortcomings but Trump is the end of democracy'

    08:42

  • ‘Hypocrisy’: Hunter Biden targeted for contempt charges by top GOPer who also defied subpoena

    11:36

  • ‘Bizarre’: Trump's baseless rant fizzles at fraud trial that could cost him $370 million

    08:24

  • ‘Normalization of crazy’: Trump's ‘absolute immunity’ coup defense compared to murderous dictators

    08:25

  • 'Bitter': Christie slammed for hot mic banter belittling Haley, DeSantis as failed '24 campaign ends

    11:36

  • Trump bound for the big house? Former Watergate prosecutor says 'presidential immunity' a no-go

    10:32

  • 'Perverse': Trump's immunity argument could lead presidents to 'assassinate rivals' top Dem says

    08:50

  • ‘Terrorist supporter Stefanik': Top Trump ally sparks outrage by taking Big Lie to next level

    06:57

  • Not just Trump: Fox’s 'lies' stoked Jan. 6 for weeks media expert says

    11:25

  • ‘Trump's lawyers don’t make sense’: Top Dem shreds twisted defense against insurrection charges

    08:45

  • ‘Catastrophe’: After another Trump presidency we'd be less than a democracy top Dem says

    08:03

  • Trump’s Colorado crossroads: Top Dem says Supreme Court appeal could undo Colorado ballot ban

    06:57

  • Trump grift exposed? Dems say his businesses raked in $7.8 million from foreign governments while pres.

    07:40

  • Joy: Alleged Trump coup bandits still at large in Congress

    09:25

  • Exclusive: Palestinian American official quits Biden administration over Gaza strategy

    06:06

The Reidout

Trump-appointed Supreme Court 'nepo baby'? Why fishy case is ammo for his mom's small gov. gospel

06:29

The Supreme Court is hearing a case on the government’s ability to regulate industries. The Supreme Court reversal of a 1984 decision that created something called the "Chevron deference," which enshrines this government power, is what is sought by right-wing, conservative entities, Elie Mystal, justice correspondent for The Nation, tells Joy Reid.Jan. 18, 2024

  • Trump 'wants' courtroom banishment? Judge's anger, bad boy antics help poll numbers expert says

    11:59
  • Now Playing

    Trump-appointed Supreme Court 'nepo baby'? Why fishy case is ammo for his mom's small gov. gospel

    06:29
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s ‘fascist agenda’ has ‘blessing’ of evangelicals wanting Euro-American ethnostate expert says

    10:38

  • ‘Trump's MAGA extremists still grip GOP’: Top Dem on doomsday results in Iowa for Haley, DeSantis

    07:26

  • Bombshell allegation: Trump insider caught on tape plotting to kill Democratic congressmen with cop?

    08:06

  • Charlamagne Tha God: 'I may talk about Biden's shortcomings but Trump is the end of democracy'

    08:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All