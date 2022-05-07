IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Roadmap to take away rights': Plaintiff in case legalizing same-sex marriage on Roe draft opinion

The Reidout

‘Roadmap to take away rights’: Plaintiff in case legalizing same-sex marriage on Roe draft opinion

The Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade is “a roadmap to take away so many rights,” Jim Obergefell, the lead plaintiff in the landmark Supreme Court case Obergefell v. Hodges, which made same-sex marriage legal nationwide, tells The ReidOut.May 7, 2022

    ‘Roadmap to take away rights’: Plaintiff in case legalizing same-sex marriage on Roe draft opinion

