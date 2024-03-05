IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Dangerous': Former Trump voter slams Supreme Court decision to keep Trump on ballot
The Reidout

'Dangerous': Former Trump voter slams Supreme Court decision to keep Trump on ballot

07:38

On Monday, The Supreme Court decided that Donald Trump can remain on the Colorado presidential ballot, countering the previous decision by the Colorado Supreme Court. To discuss the impacts of this decision, Joy Reid is joined by Krista Kafer, one of the plaintiffs in the Colorado case, who was also a Trump voter in 2020, and Janai Nelson, President and Director-Counsel of the Legal Defense Fund.March 5, 2024

