The Reidout

Late night Supreme Court decision on Texas abortion law spotlights controversial shadow docket

09:01

The Supreme Court's late-night decision on the new, draconian Texas abortion law has highlighted the issue of the shadow docket, where the court makes 'emergency' decisions. Joy Reid and her panel analyze the use of the shadow docket, and other aspects of the courts often used as tools to support conservative agendas, plus how Democrats can use their current power in response.Sept. 4, 2021

